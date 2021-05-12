Uniontown
Warren B. Osborne Sr., 89, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 12, 1932, in Halifax, Va., a son of the late Andrew Broad Osborne and Susie Medley Osborne.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Calvin C. Osborne and Herman F. Osborne Sr.; sister Chelsie O. Womack; and his stepdaughter, Gloria Elza.
Warren graduated from Helifax High School in 1950. He then started working at the young age of 17, and continued as an electrician and mason for his professional career with Chapman Corporation.
Family was everything to Warren and he enjoyed playing cards every Saturday with his wife of 24 years, Patty. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren. Warren loved watching NASCAR and was great at shooting pool. He was a veteran, a member of AMVETS Post #103 of Hopwood, Laurel Lodge #651 Free & Accepted Masons, and a member of IEB Union Local #5.
Left to cherish Warren's memory are his wife, the love of his life, Patty Shaffer Osborne; his son, Warren D. Osborne Jr. of New Salem; two stepdaughters, Darleen Sisler of Thomas, W.Va., and Lisa Heller of Hudson, Ohio; one stepson, Paul D. Lukac Jr. of Louisville, Ky.; one brother, Jerry B. Osborne of South Boston, Va.; nephew Chris Michael Osborne of Oxford, N.C.; brother-in-law Ronald Shaffer; sister-in-law Tracy Shaffer; two nephews, Ron Shaffer Jr. and Daniel Shaffer; niece Jennifer Lehman; six grandchildren, Destiny Osborne, Darren Osborne, Michael Angiulo, Maggie Angiulo, Sarah Angiulo and Angela Inglese; one great-grandchild, Carter Linnen; three longtime friends, Bruce Barr Sr., Bruce Barr Jr. and Paul Simpson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
At the request of the family, there is no public viewing, but a Celebration of Life Picnic will be held at a later date.
Donations, in memory of Warren, can be made to Laurel Lodge #651 F&AM, P.O. Box 2028, Uniontown, PA 15401, or AMVETS Post #103, 123 Buttermilk Lane, Hopwood, PA 15445.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.