CW3 Retired Warren E. Bircher, U.S. Army, of Johnstown, Pa. passed away in Conemaugh Hospital Sunday, May 28, 2023, with his loving family by his side.
He was born November 3, 1943, in York Run, Fayette County.
Warren was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Donna Smith Bircher; his first wife, Elma Bircher; and two brothers, Donald Bircher and Albert Bircher.
Surviving are his wife, Bonnie; his two stepdaughters; brother, Paul Bircher; sister-in-law, Rose Bircher; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and family in the Smithfield Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 112 Main Street, Smithfield, from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Sunday, June 4, with Pastor Rose Bircher officiating. Following the service, Military Rites will be accorded by General Marshall Amvets Post 103.
Condolences at deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com.
