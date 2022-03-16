Smithfield
Warren H. Smith, 70, of Smithfield, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022.
He was born April 1, 1951, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, John and Elaine Smith; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ed and Mary Louise Zeigler; brothers-in-law, Alan Zeigler and Justin Zeigler; and nephew, Jason Zeigler.
Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Deborah Zeigler Smith; children, Ethan Smith, Bethany and Matt Keslar, Jonathan Smith, Meghan Smith, and Kaine Smith and his girlfriend, Starr Pompura; granddaughter, Bailey Smith; sister, Virginia and Tim Grubbs; several nieces and one nephew; and his beloved dog, Wookiee.
Warren loved hunting, fishing, golfing, gardening and also loved sharing his harvest from the garden with many of his friends.
It was his request that arrangements will be private.
Condolences for the family may be offered at deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com.
