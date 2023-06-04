With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we announce the passing of Waujeana Mitchell, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and faithful servant of God.
Waujeana’s remarkable journey on this Earth came to an end on Saturday, May 27, 2023, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy that will forever be treasured.
Waujeana was born on January 10, 1946, and from the moment she entered this world, it was evident that she possessed a special light within her. She touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Waujeana’s unwavering devotion to her family, her faith and her community defined the very essence of her being.
Waujeana was a member of a spirit filled group called Change and a member of the YWBA community choir. Waujeana lifted spirits and touched souls with her heartfelt devotion to the Lord. Her faith and love for God were the guiding forces behind her actions and the source of her unwavering strength.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Smith and Modestine Smith; her twin brother, Walter Smith; and her brother, James Smith.
Her memory will be carried on by her husband, Reverend Claude Mitchell; children: Barbara Cartlidge, Viola Mitchell, Dewayne Mitchell, Anthony Mitchell and Tyrone Mitchell; grandchildren; and all those who were fortunate enough to know her. The lessons she imparted, the love she shared, and the example she set will continue to guide and inspire us all.
Friends will be received at the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, from 9 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Tuesday, June 6th. Interment will immediately follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com
