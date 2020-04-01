Uniontown
Wava Jean David, 81, of Uniontown, passed on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Born January 26, 1939, in Collier, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Anna Mastuba Johnson.
She was th beloved wife of 57 years to Emil David; mother of Lisa (Michael) Kosco and Denise (David) Kresho, both of Uniontown, Emil (Tracy) David of Smock and Traci (Dennis) Rutter of Pittsburgh; grandmother of Douglas (Anna) Pirl, Shane and Anna Marie Pirl and the late Adam Wilson; great-grandmother of Dexter Pirl; sister of James (Eileen) Johnson of Ohio and Beverly (John) Berdar of Uniontown and the late Charles "Buck", Robert, Eugene and Ronnie Johnson; also her caregiver, Kristie from Home Instead Care and her special friend, Lynn Hann.
Wava was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. She loved her family and swinging on her swing on the porch.
Due to the affects of the Corona Virus Pandemic, services are private. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association in her memory. Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown. Since there is no public visitation, your expressions of sympathy and written tributes are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com for the family.
