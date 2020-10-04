Perry Township
Wayne A. "Tinker" Youger, 60, of Perry Township, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown. Born October 3, 1959, in Connellsville, he was a son of the late Wayne A. Youger and Bernice T. "Bernie" Tracy, who survives and resides in Hempfield Township.
A resident of Perry Township for the past 26 years, Tinker was a retired production manager, an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, and dearly loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Sally Boone Youger, to whom he was married 39 years; two children, Christopher A. (Gail M.) Youger of Flatwoods, Kelly R. (Justin J. Barkley) Youger of Grindstone; three grandchildren, Nathan A. Youger, Odin J. Barkley, Lily R. Barkley; two sisters, Ruth and Bobbie Jo.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Eric R. Sherwood and wife Teri Sherwood, who survives.
Visitation and funeral services were private for the family. Tinker's funeral arrangements entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, PA 724-736-2515.
