Wayne Andrew Schneider, 66, of Grindstone, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, in his home, with his family by his side, after a long battle with heart disease.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Wayne H. ""Pa" and Eileen Voytovich "Ma" Schneider.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 46 years, Lorraine Richards Schneider; and two sons, both of Grindstone, Wayne A. Schneider Jr. and fiance Denise Zuzak, and Andrew J. Schneider. He is also survived by a sister, Donna L. Minnick of Uniontown; and several relatives and friends.
Per Wayne's request, there will be no viewing or service. Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
