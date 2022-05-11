Masontown
Wayne Douglas Kennison, Jr., 46, of Masontown, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at JW Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va..
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, Wednesday in the funeral home chapel, Dr. Mac Reed officiating. Interment follows at Mountain View Cemetery, Uniontown.
