New Salem
Wayne E. Edenfield, 79, of New Salem, found his peace with his Lord Friday, July 3, 2020, with family by his side. He was born June 12, 1941, in Uniontown, a son of the late Herbert J. and Josephine Kunash Edenfield.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by sister Phyllis Martinosky; brother Buck Edenfield; father-in-law Stanley Puscian; brother-in-law Drew Hilk; and sister-in-law Dolly Shimshock.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 55 years, Elaine Puscian Edenfield; children Mark (Theresa) Edenfield of New Salem and Amy (Brian) Shuba of McClellandtown; grandsons Lucas and Nathan Edenfield, and Brock, Baret and Birk Shuba; sister JoAnne Hilk; mother-in-law Dolores Puscian; sisters-in-law Joanne Edenfield, Jean Shuman, Janet (Rick) Lemansky; brother-in-law Chuck Shimshock; special aunt Shirley Shimshock; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Wayne owned and operated Edenfield Stages Bus Company with his brother, Buck for many years before retiring in 2002. He will be remembered by many as the quiet driver who safely transported coal miners, students and tourists to and from work, school and various vacation destinations. As a long time member, at both Springdale and Duck Hollow golf clubs, he was an avid golfer, who enjoyed the competition and camaraderie of many friends. In his retirement, he also enjoyed attending classic car shows with his prize winning '50 Chevy.
At his request, arrangements are private. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor for his family. Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneral.com.
