Markleysburg
Wayne E. Hager, 87, of Markleysburg, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Quality Life Service Henry Clay.
He was born January 30, 1936, a son of the late Robert C. and Neva Bryner Hager.
He was an avid lover of all things antique and owned his own antique store. He was also a big fan of car racing.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie L. Glisan Hager; son, Curtis (Debora) of Markleysburg; grandchildren, Andrew, Gretchen, Megan, Jessica, Molly, Robert and Christopher; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Doris, Larry, Bert and Stanley; and daughter-in-law Luella.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by his son, Terry; and brother, Robert.
Viewing will be held from 1 until 4 p.m., the hour of a memorial service, Sunday May 7, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, with Pastor Dave Herring officiating. Interment will be held privately with the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.