Cardale
Wayne Edward Martin, 71, of Cardale, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in his home, with his family at his side.
He was born July 5, 1951, in Connellsville, a son of the late Wayne Edward and Evelyn Bier Martin.
Before retiring, he was employed as a welder at Fruehauf Corp., Uniontown. Wayne enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Joe Martin; and sister, Twila.
He is survived by his wife, Georgia Rae Hostetler Martin; children, Wayne E. Martin III and wife Roxanne of Masontown, Carla Prudy and husband Wayne of Florida, and Crystal Efaw and husband Mark of Fairmont, W.Va.; grandchildren, Khristen Martin, Jessica Martin, Nathan Gluvna, Courtney Gluvna, Chase Shultz and Dylan Shultz, Chasity Pritts, Britany Pritts; sisters, Patricia "Patty" Cramer and husband Russell of Edenborn, Sandy Brady and husband Rockey of Dilliner, Vanessa Moser of Scottdale, Freda Martin of Smithfield; and brother, Eddie Martin of Continental.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 9 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, July 16, in the Funeral Home Chapel, with the Reverend Randy Byers officiating.
Interment is private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.