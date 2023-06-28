formerly of Uniontown
Wayne H. Port, 76, of Tampa, Fla., originally of Uniontown, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023. Born in Pittsburgh, Wayne spent the majority of his life in Uniontown, graduating from Uniontown High School in 1964 before attending Penn State University, where he graduated with a degree in accounting in 1968.
From there he went to law school at the University of Pittsburgh, earning his law degree in 1971.
After law school, Wayne returned to Uniontown, where he passed the bar exam and began his legal career with the firm of Ray, Buck, Margolis, Mahoney and John. He became a partner in the firm in 1983 and remained practicing until his retirement in 2017. Wayne's love for his alma mater, Penn State cannot be understated. He became involved with Penn State Fayette - the local Penn State campus, serving as their chairman of the advisory board for over 15 years as well as an adjunct professor of business law.
Wayne dedicated his life to service, serving in multiple roles at Tree of Life Synagogue in Uniontown and was involved with B'nai B'rith for many years. He also was a longtime Rotarian, youth soccer coach and an avid golfer.
Wayne is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 53 years, Nancy Bransdorf Port of Tampa; a daughter, Amy (Joshua) Reiter and granddaughters, Rachel and Samantha of Millburn, N.J.; a son, Louis (Lauren) Port and grandchildren, Brennan, Connor and Emelie of Odessa, Fla.; a brother, Richard (Lucy) Port of Highland Park, Ill.; and a sister, Barbara (Myron) Kaufman of Monroeville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earle and Jean Port.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association - www.alz.org, or the Port Family Service Award at Penn State-Fayette - fayette.psu.edu/alumni-and-development/giving. To express condolences, visit segalfuneralhome.com.
