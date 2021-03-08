Connellsville
Wayne L. Etling, 88, of Connellsville, died Sunday, February 28, 2021, in Hillside Estates Suites. He was born June 15, 1932, in Connellsville, a son of the late Clarence and Nora Mae Alexander Etling.
Wayne was a 1950 graduate of Connellsville High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955. He was retired from Eastern Airlines, where he was employed for 30 years.
He was a member the Connellsville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and member of King Solomon's Lodge #346 Free & Accepted Masons.
He is survived by several nieces and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Dolores J. Canestrale Etling in 2007; his son, David Etling in 1986; his daughter, Mary Ann Etling in 2000; and a brother, John Etling.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, with the Rev. Lee Maley officiating. Interment will follow in St. Rita's Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Hillside Estate Suites and to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice for their excellent care and concern for Wayne during his time there.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society in Wayne's memory.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
