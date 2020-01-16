Point Marion
Ralph Wayne Lincoln Sr., 71, of Point Marion, died Sunday, January 12, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital. Born in Morgantown, W.Va., August 13, 1948, he was a son of the late John Ralph and Helen Jane Miller Lincoln.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving a tour of duty in Vietnam.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Strosnider Lincoln; one son, Ralph W. "Waynie" Lincoln Jr. of Point Marion; three daughters, Mary Elizabeth Cooke (Tony Cooke, deceased) of Nemacolin, Rebecca Lincoln of Waynesburg and JoAnna Hagner (Junior Murray) of Lake Lynn; 12 grandchildren and their families; three sisters, Donna Rowe of Carmichaels, Beatrice Moats of Morgantown and Sara Lincoln of Uniontown; a brother, Rick Lincoln of Morgantown; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 17, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Saturday, January 18, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Military honors will be accorded by the Point Marion Veterans Posts at the funeral home following the funeral service. Private interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the family at 501 Morgantown Street, Point Marion, PA 15474.
