Uniontown
Wayne P. Orr, 82, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
Friends were received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. A funeral service, with Pastor Gary Workman, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29. Interment will be private for the family.
During all visitations and service times, social distancing will be in effect and masks are being asked to be worn upon entering the building.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Uniontown Hospital Volunteer Services.
