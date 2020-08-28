Uniontown
Wayne P. Orr, 82, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born June 18, 1938, in Philadelphia, a son of the late Albert S. Orr and "Betty" Wetherill Orr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert Orr Jr. and Richard Orr.
He is survived by his loving companion, Joy Lynch of Uniontown; his children, Lauri McChesney (Jim) of Farmington and Rebecca Gartley (Herb) of Pittsburgh; grandchildren Leigh Landry (Nick) of Charleston, S.C., Patrick McChesney (Alicia) of Farmington, Michael Sean McChesney of Farmington, Sarah McChesney (Aaron) of Farmington, Ryan Gartley (Amy) of Uniontown, Michael Gartley (Angelica) of Pittsburgh and Samuel Gartley of Pittsburgh. He was also very proud to have 14 great-grandchildren.
Wayne was proud of his service as a United States Marine. He graduated from W&J College, and was an intern at the Mellon Institute, where he worked with a team developing some of the first computers. Wayne retired from Chevron in Houston, Texas, as a senior systems analyst.
Since 2009 it has been Wayne's great joy to be a volunteer at the Uniontown Hospital. If you had a reason to visit you may have been greeted by him at the visitors desk, given a ride to your destination in a wheelchair, or he may have offered you transport on the shuttle.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 28, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. A funeral service, with Pastor Gary Workman, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29. Interment will be private for the family.
During all visitations and service times, social distancing will be in effect and masks are being asked to be worn upon entering the building.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Uniontown Hospital Volunteer Services.
