Greenbelt, Md., formerly of Newell
HERE WE GO STEELERS! HERE WE GO! The final quarter has arrived, and the last play has ended, and Wayne Thomas Myrga has won his final victory by entering the gates of heaven and being embraced by his Lord.
Wayne Thomas Myrga, 54, of Greenbelt, Md., (formerly of Newell, Pa.) died Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on January 25, 1967, and is the son of Myron (deceased) and Barbara Albert Myrga of Newell.
He was a Physical Education teacher at Coal Rice Elementary School in Landover, Md.
He devoted 24 years working with students with disabilities. He was also involved with the Special Olympics in many ways.
Wayne was a kind, caring, fun loving man who enjoyed being a fireman with the Newell Volunteer Firemen, member of the Santa Barbara Club, and a member of the NEA Teacher's Group.
He enjoyed golfing, coaching in his area of many sports and teams (youth), and having fun basically. His one and only favorite item he looked forward to every year was the Steeler home games he attended with his "football buddy", and that was his aunt, Marcy. He was a die hard Steelers fan. His blood was black and gold!
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Albert Myrga; daughter; Dominique Alfred of Greenbelt, Md.; brothers, Gregg Myrga of Newell, and Myron Myrga and Terri Myrga of Wallingford; nephew, Dr. John Myrga and Katie, of Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh; niece, Dr. Amanda Myrga, of Wallingford; special aunt, Marcella Scaramucci, of Newell; special uncle and aunt, Thomas and Judy Albert, of Banning; sisters-in-law; JoAnn, Doris, Charlene; many cousins and relatives; and a "Brother from another Mother, Herb Bridges".
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy; special uncle, Louis "Chubby" Scaramucci; Thomas and Margaret Albert, and Metro and Mary Myrga.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021,in the ELEY/McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com
