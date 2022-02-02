Hopwood
Weldon L. Ashton, 57, of Hopwood, PA passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born on October 31, 1964, in Uniontown, and was a son of the late John Ashton, Sr., and Ida May Lidey Ashton.
In addition to his parents, Weldon is preceded in death by three children, Nickea Zooner, Candace Ashton and Jesse Ashton; and two brothers, Charles Ashton and Robert Ashton.
Weldon was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School in 1982. He worked as a cook for Herring's Restaurant and had his own Car Cleaning Business. Weldon was a former member the Lemont Furnace Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed Music, animals, his scooter and being with family.
Left to cherish Weldon's memory are his wife, Bobbie Jo Helmick Ashton; two sons, Weldon Ashton, Jr. of Monroeville, Chris Ashton and wife Vern of Mount Pleasant; a daughter, Stephanie Golden and husband Jordon of Hedgesville, W.Va.; eight grandchildren; one brother, John Ashton, Jr.; two sisters, Elsie Thomas of Connellsville and Ida Rhoderick and husband Bill of Phillips; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, followed by a service celebrating Weldon's life at 6 p.m., with Pastor Sandy DeWitt officiating.
Interment will be private.
The family suggests memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or the funeral home Facebook Page.
