Wendell E. Everly Sr.

Stahlstown
Wendell E. "Buck" Everly Sr., 75, of Stahlstown, formerly of Connellsville and Uniontown, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Life's Promise Personal Care Home, Stahlstown.
He was born November 28, 1946, in Uniontown, a son of the late Paul Sr. and Nancy McManus Everly.
Buck grew up In Bitner and lived at different times in Uniontown, Connellsville and Buckhannon, W.Va.
He was retired from the Oglevee Floral Co., Inc. after 40 years working as a grower. Among his hobbies were fishing, racing Jeeps and playing baseball.
He is survived by his children, Wendell Everly Jr. and wife Tria of Smithfield, Charles Everly and wife Tara of Stahlstown, Jamie Mattioli and husband Benji of Latrobe, and Rebecca Tinkey and husband Rich of Stahlstown; grandchildren, Billie Marie and Kalip Everly, Shayla, Shannon, Robert and Rachel Everly, Hayden and Kendall Piper, and Ethan Tinkey; former son-in-law, Justin Piper of Blairsville; his siblings, Judie Kosisko of Monarch, Martha "Marcie" Everly of Vanderbilt, George "Jake" Everly and wife Patty of Vanderbilt; sisters-in-law, Anna Everly of Connellsville and Bonnie Everly of Dunbar; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Ida Florence Prinkey Everly; his siblings, Paul and Francis "Fritz" Everly, Thelma McCarney; and brother-in-law, George "GK" Kosisko.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 24, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, with the Rev. Dr. Marvin Watson officiating. Interment will follow in the Laurel Hill Cemetery.
The family extends special thanks to the owners and staff of Life's Promise Personal Care Home of Ligonier and the nursing staff with Heritage Hospice.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
