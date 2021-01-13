Wendell H. McGinnis

Hopwood
Wendell “Mac” H. McGinnis, 81, of Hopwood, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Wendell was born December 25, 1939, in Messmore, Fayette County, to the late Wendell D. McGinnis and Leeola Burke McGinnis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Scott McGinnis; brothers Galen L. McGinnis and Jimmie R. McGinnis.
Wendell graduated from the now-former German Township High School in McClellandtown. After high school, he served in the United States Navy. Following the Navy, Wendel drove a truck for Nicholas Bakery before becoming the Big Banana Fruit Market co-owner on Route 21. Then, Macs pizza and car wash owner in McClellandtown. Before retiring, he drove a bus for Laidlaw International.
Wendell was a member of Abundant Life Church, Uniontown. He loved reading, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends.
Wendell is survived by his wife, Barbara of Hopwood; a brother, Gene M. McGinnis of McClellandtown; stepsons Christopher and Janet Johnson of Uniontown, David and Ryan Johnson of Farmington; seven grandchildren, Amanda and David Gregor of Farmington, Chadd Matthews, Zachery Johnson, Savannah Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Porter Johnson and Emme Johnson.
Arrangements were private and under the direction of CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.