Uniontown
Wendell H. Patterson, 97, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021.
He was born March 16, 1923, in Brownfield.
Wendell was predeceased by his parents, Ralph Patterson and May Gorley Patterson; and his wife, Margaret Malik Patterson.
Surviving are many loving nieces and nephews.
Wendell was a member of the Brownfield United Methodist Church.
He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in World War II.
Wendell was employed for many years with Pennsylvania American Water Company until his retirement.
The family will greet friends and family from 9 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Wednesday, March 24, with Pastor Diane Olson officiating, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brownfield United Methodist Church, 1429 Brownfield Road, Brownfield, PA 15416, or 365 Hospice, 2549 Mosside Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146.
