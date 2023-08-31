Uniontown
Wendell L. "Joe" Winkler passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, August 29, 2023, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born July 9, 1931, a lifelong resident of Uniontown and a loving son of Joseph and Rose Winkler.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Rosemarie Lopick.
He was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1948, and was honorably discharged in 1951. He served on the ships USS Spokane and USS Bayfield.
Wendell was the loving and devoted husband of Betty Jane (Tony) Winkler, formerly of Bobtown, who is so thankful to God for giving them 64 years of wonderful memories together while raising their children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren - they were so blessed.
He will be sadly missed by his children: daughter, Debra Winkler (Clete) Powers of Hopwood; sons, David (Kathleen Hajek) Winkler of McClellantown, and Joseph (Laura Golder) Winkler of Springfield, Va. Most important to him were his seven grandchildren, Dr. Jodi Mrosko (Dr. Michael) of Sacramento, Calif., Jamie Barney (Paul) of Mentor, Ohio, Jeremy Winkler and Noelle Sampson (Eric), both of Uniontown, Emma Rae, Lucia and Luke Winkler, all of Springfield, Va.; and his five adored great-grandchildren, Grayson, Cecilia, Sammy, Eliza Jane and Piper Jane. He also loved and admired his many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of lifelong friends and wonderful neighbors.
Wendell was employed at West Penn Power for 28 years.
He enjoyed his memberships in various sportsman's clubs, especially trap shooting and loved hunting with his sons and friends. He was a lifelong member of the DAV and a member of the AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
Wendell enjoyed being witty and telling stories and sharing his wisdom. He also sang songs with his grandchildren.
A special thank you to Pastor Kevin Anderson for his many blessings and prayers and for officiating at his service. Thanks for the assistance aides, nurses and social workers from Amedisys.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 1, and until the 11 a.m. funeral service Saturday, September 2, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Entombment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum, where full military honors will be accorded.
Until we meet again in Heaven; our best is yet to come. We thank you for your love and devotion.
Donations may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 71 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, in his memory.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
