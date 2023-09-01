Wendell L. Winkler

Uniontown
Wendell L. "Joe" Winkler passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in the Uniontown Hospital.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 1, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where visitation continues Saturday, September 2, until the 11 a.m. funeral service. Entombment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum, where full military honors will be accorded.
Until we meet again in Heaven; Our best is yet to come. We thank you for your love and devotion.
Donations may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 71 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, in his memory.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.