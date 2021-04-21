North Charleroi
Wendy Kister, 72, of North Charleroi, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 17, 2021, in the Monongahela Valley Hospital. Wendy was born February 15, 1949, in Ashtabula, Ohio.
Wendy enjoyed gardening, sewing, watching movies, her beloved dogs and took great pride in being a homemaker. She was a Walmart associate for more than 14 years.
Surviving to cherish Wendy's memory are her husband, Greg Zuraw; her sons, James (Mary) Grant of West Virginia, Daniel (Jenn) Kister, Doug (Gina) Kister; stepchildren Robert Kister, Nick Kister, Samantha (Brandon) Huseman and Brandon Zuraw; siblings Don and Bonnie; her 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Wendy was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael and Daniel Braid; and Grandma Penny.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 22, in the SCHROCK-HOGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 226 Fallowfield Avenue, Charleroi, PA 15022.
Condolences may be sent to family at www.schrock-hogan.com.
