Wendy Lynn Nick, 69, of Fredericktown, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
She was a daughter of the late Robert and Kathleen Jamison Jackson.
Wendy is survived by her husband, Michael A. Nick; two children, Robert Nick and wife Milana; Michelle Nick; two grandchildren, Robert and Delanie Nick; two sisters, Patricia Gunn and Susan Woodward; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother, Robert Jackson; sister, Kathleen Shaporka.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., the hour of service, with the Rev. Andy Miles officiating. Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park.
