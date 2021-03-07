West Brownsville
Wesley Bruce "Wes" Boyle, 94, of West Brownsville, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his family.
He was married to the former Dorthy C. "Carol" Fields Sibula June 2, 1978, and they have shared 42 years as husband and wife.
Wes was born April 16, 1926, in California, a son of the late Edwin Boyle and Ruth Humphries Boyle Stewart.
He graduated from California High School in 1944 and then enlisted with the U.S. Navy July 8, 1944. He was stationed at the U.S. Naval Air Gunners School in Purcell, Okla., as a Seaman 1CSK. He was discharged from Norman, Okla., August 21, 1946. In 1946, Wes enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve and served until 1950 when he was called to active duty to serve in the Korean War. During the Korean War, he served until 1953 on the USS Siboney.
He had worked for J & L Steel Co. from 1950 until 1988, where he was known as "Red". During that time, he had graduated from California College in 1957 with a degree in history. After his retirement from J & L in 1988, he had worked as a substitute teacher for our local schools.
Wes was known for playing the role of Jesus in the Last Supper for many years at the California Methodist Church. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling the United States in the motor home, often going on streets that were marked buses only, but claimed he was a bus and just kept driving. He and his wife Carol had camped at Pioneer Park, Somerset for more than 30 years to where the office personnel referred to him as "Mr. Boyle".
Wes had a passion for playing cards, especially bridge, often playing at Center in the Woods. Everyone who knew Wes, knew he had it out for winning. In his spare time, he enjoyed building jigsaw puzzles and watching sports. He had a passion for reading, up until November of last year. Most of all, he enjoyed and loved his grandchildren, with all of them having nicknames and never using their given names.
In addition to his wife, Carol, he is survived by two sons, Rhett Boyle of West Brownsville and Blaine Boyle of Smithfield; one daughter, Robin Horner of Roscoe; four grandchildren, Michael Horner of Long Beach, Calif., Carri Franco (Lewis) of Roscoe, Matthew Horner (Holly) of California and Tanner Boyle of West Brownsville; three great-grandchildren, Luke Franco, Ava Horner and Fallon Horner; one stepson, Lou Sibula of Williamsport; two stepgrandchildren, Nick Sibula (Julie) and Maggie Schroeder (Chad); and three stepgreat-grandchildren, Maverick Sibula, Haley Schroeder and Daxton Sibula.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Boyle; stepfather Abe Stewart; one son, Bruce Boyle; and one stepson, Scott Sibula.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the nurses and caregivers of Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate and extreme professional care.
Friends will be received in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 8, and until the 11 a.m. funeral service Tuesday, March 9, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Larry Coltura officiating.
Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, with full military honors accorded.
In keeping in compliance with the guidelines set forth by the Commonwealth, 25 visitors may be in the funeral home at one time. We seek everyone's cooperation and patience in practicing Covid-19 universal precautions, social distancing, wearing face masks and limiting your visit to 5 minutes or less.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Amedisys Foundation and mailed to Amedisys Hospice, 100 Stoops Drive, Suite 300, Monongahela, PA 15063.
