Whitman Bill Evans

Whitman Bill "Dub" Evans, 96 of Hopwood, passed away peacefully, Sunday evening, December 27, 2020.
He was born Sunday, September 28, 1924, in Jockey Hollow. He was a son of the late Otho M. "Jum" Evans and Gladys L. Spurgeon Evans. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death March 3, 2010 by Mary V. Evans, his loving wife of 65 years; brothers, Kenneth Evans and Edward Evans; and sister, Mary Louise Owens.
Dub was a graduate of Georges Township High School, class of 1941 and the University of Miami Aerial Engineer Service School.
Dub enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp in 1943 and served until February of 1946 as a flight engineer top turret gunner on B-24 Liberators. He also flew with the U.S. Military Air and Transport Service (MATS) out of Cairo, Egypt, for six months. During Dub's World War II service, he was honored with eight decorations, including the European African Middle Eastern Medal, two Bronze Service Stars for the Southern France Campaign and the Rome-Arno Campaign, Good Conduct Medal, Victory Medal, American Service Medal and Honorable Service Lapel Button. In addition, in July 2019, the nation of France presented Dub with the French Legion of Honor Medal, a rare honor and France's highest and most prestigious honor awarded to World War II veterans who distinguished themselves by risking their lives to maintain the liberty and freedom for the nation of France and at that time, conferred upon him the title of Knight of France, Sir Whitman Evans.
Following his military service, Dub began his trucking career as an owner-operator. He later drove tractor trailer for Eastern Freight Lines and Quinn Freight Lines. After a 27-year trucking career, Dub served as the principle officer (Secretary Treasurer) of Teamsters Local Union 491 from January 1975 through December 1986. During that time, Dub was also an officer of the Pittsburgh-area Teamsters Joint Council #40 Executive Board and served on the national negotiating and grievance committees for the National Master Freight Agreement and United Parcel Service national contract. After retiring as the executive officer of the Union, Dub continued to serve as the Administrator of the Union's Health and Welfare and Pension Funds until December of 1989.
In keeping with his dedication to being an advocate for the "working man," during his years in the trucking industry and as the leader of the local Teamsters Union, Dub organized from the ground up and served on the boards of two successful credit unions.
Dub served on the Advisory Board of Penn State University for 25 years and during that time, he consulted on the establishment of the Fayette Campus' first labor studies program.
The achievement that most satisfied Dub was raising $180,000 for research and development of a cure for cancer during his service in 1979-1980 as the Income Development Chairman for the American Cancer Society.
After his retirement, Dub devoted many hours visiting friends and acquaintances in nursing/assisted living homes and hospitals. Dub was known by all who knew him to be a humble, caring man. He approached each day with the mindset of doing all he could to have a positive affect on someone else's life, even if just a little.
Dub's service to his community also included being an active member of Laurel Lodge #651 Free & Accepted Masons (50 year) member where he served on the board for visitation of the sick and needy. He was also a member of the Uniontown Lodge of Perfection, Pittsburgh Consistory and Syria Shrine. Dub was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #47 and Charter member of AMVETS Post #103.
Dub was a member of the Third Presbyterian Church since 1946 (50 year member) where he served as a Deacon and Elder.
Among his favorite pastimes were golfing with friends and family, water color art painting, attending live musical plays and visiting with friends at McDonalds. Having an ever-present inquisitive mind, Dub was also a voracious reader of both fiction and non-fiction.
Left to cherish Dub's memory are his three sons, Whitman Bill "Butch" Evans Jr. and spouse Amy, Edward B. "Eddie" Evans and spouse Linda and H. Van Evans and spouse Nora; brother, Richard Evans; and sister, Kay Frances Story. Dub is also survived by seven grandchildren, Beth Wilkinson (Brad), Gary Evans (Carrie), Travis Evans (Lisa), Stacie Griffin (Josh), Peter Evans (Brandy), Colin Evans (Megan) and Christian Evans; and 10 great-grandchildren.
All services will be private for the family and under the direction of THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will follow in Lafayette Cemetery.
The Salvation Army had long been a charity close to Dub's heart so his family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Salvation Army, 32 West Fayette Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
