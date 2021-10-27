4/1/1939 - 10/21/2021
Whyndham Scott Bowman, "Scott", was born in Brownsville Hospital April 1, 1939, to Whyndham E. Bowman and Sara Elizabeth Winans Bowman. After Sara's early death, Scott was lovingly raised by Louise P. Bowman on Beacon Hill.
Scott attended Mercersburg Academy before joining the Army and being honorably discharged in September of 1966. He attended Denison University in Granville, Ohio, where he met his wife, Melinda Wardwell Bowman. Scott and Melinda married October 9, 1965, and returned to Brownsville in the early '70s when Scott joined his father at Bowman Insurance and Real Estate. Scott and Melinda lovingly renovated a farm house in Grindstone, where they raised three children and would both reside until each of their deaths.
Scott was an active member of his community; he was part of the Brownsville Historical Society, was a dedicated participant in the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary, and he served on the Bridgeport Cemetery Board. Scott loved Brownsville and worked tirelessly to make it a better place. He enjoyed fishing, golf, drinking Old Grandad, smoking good cigars, and spending time in the Outerbanks in North Carolina with his family.
Scott was predeceased by his parents and his wife.
He is survived by three children, Ames Bowman Shea and husband John of Avon, Conn., John Whyndham Bowman and wife Denise of Denver, Colo., and Matthew Wardwell Bowman and wife Beth of Moon Township. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Madeline Shea, Daniel Shea, MJ Bowman and Samantha Bowman, who will miss "Poppy" and his jokes.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, October 29, in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street Brownsville. Interment will be private.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.novakfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.