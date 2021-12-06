Wilbert Ray Garletts

Dunbar
Wilbert Ray "Web" Garletts, 80, of Dunbar, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born May 29, 1941, to the late Wilbur Garletts and the late Evelyn Jolliffe Garletts.
Web worked for Anchor Hocking Glass as an operator for 34 years until his retirement.
He was an active member of Pechin Chapel, Dunbar, loved antique cars, and in his spare time, he thoroughly enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Surviving are his wife, Ivy Pearl Bowser Garletts, with whom he celebrated his 61st wedding anniversary on November 1, 2021; his children, Rick (Kathy) Garletts, Wilbert "Jake" (Coriena) Garletts, Steve (Rhonda) Garletts; daughter-in-law, Joann Garletts; 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Gary (Mary) Garletts, Hilda Garletts, Donna (Bob) Cole; sister-in-law, Linda Garletts; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Mark Garletts; and infant twin daughters; siblings, Sally "Jean" Smiley, Sandy (Donald, "Youngin") Younkin, and Keith Garletts; his best friend, Hiram "Ray" Hall; and not to be forgotten, his beloved companion, his dog, "Bear".
Friends will be received at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, on Wednesday, December 8, with Pastor Lee Maley and Pastor Chris Varney officiating.
Interment to follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
