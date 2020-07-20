Uniontown
Wilbert W. Blackstone, 83, of Uniontown, died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Uniontown Hospital.
He was born May 30, 1937 in Connellsville, a son of the late Joseph Blackstone and Mary Hudock Blackstone.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Wilma Blackstone Shupe and Evelyn Blackstone.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Charlene L. Thomas Blackstone; children, Wilbert Allen Blackstone and his girlfriend Chrissy Chuey, Linda Blackstone-Nick and her boyfriend Ed Rodehaver, Cindy Blackstone Seal and her husband Donald, Raelynn Blackstone Gibbs and her husband Robert and Bobbi Sue Blackstone Franczyk and her husband Pete; grandchildren, Sarah and Jacob Blackstone, Haley Nick, Hannah Blackstone, Amanda, Justin, Jessica and Mason Gibbs, Ashley, Joshua and Christian Franczyk and Kayla and Nick Seal; brother, Richand Blackstone and wife Judy; sister, Rita Blackstone Grimm and many nieces and nephews.
Wilbert was a U.S. Army Veteran with two years of service.
He was a lifetime member of Amvets Post 103 and the Hutchinson Sportsman's Club.
Wilbert was employed by Anchor Hocking Glass for 42 years until his retirement.
He enjoyed bowling, going to the Amvets, playing cards, loved his Pittsburgh Sports Teams and especially playing ball with his children, grandchildren and all the neighborhood children. He loved and lived for all his family.
The family will greet friends and family from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. The Funeral Service will begin at 10 a.m. with Pastor Bryan Kelley officiating.
Interment will follow at LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, Pa. with Military Rites being accorded by General Marshall Amvets Post 103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.