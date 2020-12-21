Lemont Furnace
Wilbur Carlus Teets, 95, of Lemont Furnace, passed away on Sunday December 20, 2020 at Uniontown Hospital. He was born December 3, 1925 in Elliotsville, a son of the late Demerit Teets and Edith Boyd Teets. He is also preceded in death by his late wife Agnes Rishel Teets.
He is preceded in death by his siblings, Betty June Early, Billl Teets, Don Teets, Robert Teets, Ray Teets, Winnie Spaw, Mildred Morgan, and Ivan Teets.
He was retired from Fikes Dairy and Pappy's Restaurant. He was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church. Additionally, he was a lifetime member of the American Legion 51, and the AMVETS Post 103. He also served on the USS Tennessee Battleship during World War II. He was a staunch believer in giving blood. He donated over 25 gallons of blood during his lifetime. He also enjoyed gardening and feeding the birds
He is survived by his daughter Wanda (Gerald) Matzus, Uniontown and Arline (Mike) Gould, McClellandtown; one special grandson, Steven (Renee) Matzus, and three great-grandchildren, Walker, Carson, and Brooklyn. He is also survived by his siblings Beatrice Hillen and Ervin (Mary Ann) Teets.
A private funeral service will be held for the family on Wednesday December 23, 2020 at THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery in Farmington, Pa., military honors will be provided by the AMVETS Post 103. Mask Are Mandatory to enter the building, social distancing is mandatory during all visitations and services.
