Brownsville
Wilbur Earl Davis, 93, our beloved, touched Calvary Friday, September 4, 2020. He was in the comfort of his own home, in Brownsville, surrounded by his loving family.
Wilbur graduated from Brownsville High School in 1946. He proudly served with the U.S. Navy in World War II as a radar instructor in the Atlantic Fleet Training Command achieving the ranks of RDM 3/C.
Wilbur was a faithful member of the United Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Coal Center. In 1946, he became a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local 432. Wilbur was also a member of the American Legion Post 295 in Brownsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Earl and Ruth Springer Davis; his sister, Sara Jean Emery; and his brother, Samuel N. Davis. Also preceded in death by his late father and mother-in-law, William S. and Hilda M. Freeman of Grindstone; as well as a grandson-in-law, Steven F. Ryan of Chesapeake, Va.
He is survived by his bride of 72 years, Irma Freeman Davis. Wilbur proudly built their marital home and together, hand in hand, Wilbur and Irma built a beautiful life together centered around God, family, laughter and love. He is also survived by his loving children, Joyce and her husband, Edward Kielbasa of Virginia Beach, Va., and son Gene Davis and his wife, Carol of Mansfield, Ohio; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, who brought him great joy will cherish his memory. Karen Kielbasa Ryan Patterson and her husband, Michael of Virginia Beach and their children, Kaley and Logan. Kevin Kielbasa of Virginia Beach, Va. Scott Davis and his wife, Holly of Plainfield, Ind., and their children, Kasey and Joslyn. Mallory Davis D'Augustine and her husband, Joe and son Austin of Canton, Ohio. He will be deeply missed by numerous relatives and friends.
Wilbur was a skilled 4th generation master craftsman and worked as a construction superintendent for McAnallen Corporation retiring in 1989.
Wilbur was richly blessed and lead many to the Lord by his example. He and Irma enjoyed life - earning many trophies in sports car rallies, boating and waterskiing into his 90s, and attending gospel concerts.
The family will received friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville.
A private celebration of his life will be held at the United Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Coal Center followed by a burial service at Lafayette Memorial Park, with full military rites accorded by American Legion Post 275, 295, 940 and 838.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the United Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 499 Malden Road, Coal Center, PA 15423. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
