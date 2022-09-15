Lemont Furnace
Wilbur W. "Fuzzy" Martin, 82, of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully Monday, September 12, 2022, at his home.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, with Pastor Nicholas Cook, on Friday. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
