Wilbur W. Martin

Lemont Furnace
Wilbur W. “Fuzzy” Martin, 82, of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully Monday, September 12, 2022, at his home. He was born June 26, 1940, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Frederick C. Martin and Margaret Lydia Elsworth Martin; his loving wife, Janet Arlene Grant Martin; and 10 siblings: Frederick C. Martin, II, David D., Justin S., Royce Edward, Dennis D., Jasper T., Newton Henry, Charles L. and Lydia Martin, and Myrna L. Metros.
Fuzzy served honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam War, had retired from the Maple Creek Mine and was a member of Abundant Life Church. He was a loving father and grandfather who will be missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving is a daughter, Kimberly Riggen (Dennis) of Lemont Furnace, a son, William P. Martin (Marisa) of Bethel Park, six grandchildren: Dennis and Rebekah Riggen, Gabriel, Maria, Josie and Ellie Martin, three great-grandchildren: Riley, Adelaine and Jackson Riggen; and two brothers, Denton C. Martin (Linda) of Vanderbilt and Rance L. Martin (Barb) of Lemont Furnace.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Friday. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.