Dawson
Wilda Mae Little Keffer, 87, of Dawson, went to be with her Lord, her husband and her daughter after passing away peacefully at home Saturday, September 19, 2020.
She was born March 10, 1933, in Star Junction, the youngest child of William and Ruth Little. She was married to Donald R. Keffer for 56 years before he was called home to eternal glory. He has been working on their "shanty" and awaiting her return home for 14 years. She is now surrounded by God's presence and those she has missed for so many years.
Wilda was a kind, hard-working, independent, caregiver, the rock of her family. She worked as a selector for Anchor Hocking Glass for over 35 years. She was a member of the Vanderbilt Church of Christ, where she and her husband not only faithfully attended, but she was also actively involved. She enjoyed being in church and loved worshipping God. She loved singing hymns, making food for funerals or fundraisers and being active in any way she was needed. She lived to serve her Lord. That was her main purpose in life.
She was a caretaker by nature - she took care of her family, her church family, her friends and anyone who needed anything. She enjoyed going to the Brownfield Community Center and playing dart ball, putting puzzles together and fellowshipping with others. While at home, you could find her working on crossword and jigsaw puzzles, reading her Bible and doing Bible studies, feeding her hummingbirds, sewing, listening to the TV on volume 99 with the thermostat set close to 99 as well, and cooking, especially for her family.
She was a quiet woman, who listened much more than she spoke. She thought about things before speaking, and when she spoke, she spoke softly with love, grace and humility. She was the best person we have ever known.
Wilda is survived by her beloved granddaughters, Kim LaFisca and husband Marty and Kris Azzardi; her adoring great-grandson, Zachary Blackstone and wife Kayley; her very special and cherished great-granddaughter, Ashley Azzardi; her spirit-lifting, smile-providing great-great-grandchildren, Remington Grace and Beau Robert Blackstone; and several loving nieces and nephews (Marie, Jan, Ellen and Linda were especially devoted to her).
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by her only child, Barb Rush and Barb's husband Bob, both in 2014; her brothers and sisters, Olive Rough, Robert Little, Ernest Little and Ruby Hoover; great-granddaughter, Danielle LaFisca; and nephews, Steven Cable and David Keffer.
Her family would also like to send their heartfelt thanks to the Amedisys staff and nurses; and their love and gratitude to her amazing and loving caretakers, Ruth, Donna, Kathy, Patti and Linda. She loved you all and was so grateful for your love, compassion, kindness and care.
Friends and family will be received in the GALLEY/FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 501 Railroad Street, Dawson, PA 15428, on Monday, September 21 from 2 to 7 p.m. and until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, the hour of service, with pastors Greg Pelc and Rich Schimansky officiating. Interment will follow in Greenridge Memorial Park. Dinner will follow the service in the Vanderbilt Church of Christ fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions could be made to the Vanderbilt Church of Christ, 218 Walnut Street, Vanderbilt, PA 15486.
