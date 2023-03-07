Smithfield
Wilford Raymond "Bill" Christopher, 77, of Smithfield, passed away, in his home, Sunday, March 5, 2023.
He was born February 2, 1946, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Wilford Raymond Christopher Sr. and Winnie Marie VanSickle Christopher; and a great-niece, Leah Ray Fields.
Surviving are his loving sister, Carol Sue "Susie" Fields and husband Ray Fields, whom he made his home with for many years; nephews, Jeffrey Ray Fields and wife Missy and their son, Brandon, and Kerry Ray Fields and wife Dawn and their son, Seth Kaputa; and friends in Florida.
Bill had been a dedicated member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Smithfield for many years, with many years of perfect attendance in Sunday school there also.
He was formerly employed at Goodwill Industries in Uniontown for 33 years.
The family will receive friends and family from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service, Wednesday, March 8, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Darrell Edgar officiating the service.
Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Pisgah, W.Va.
