Uniontown
Wilfred Paul Popp, 76, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully at home, with his family at his side, Friday, January 22, 2021. He was born January 14, 1945, in Brownsville, a son of the late Stephen and Mary Mager Popp.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Richard A. Young.
Wilfred served in the United States Air Force. He retired from Shumar Company after many years as a heavy equipment mechanic. He was a devoted husband and was deeply loved by his children and stepchildren. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren cherished their "Pap".
Surviving are his loving wife, Adalay Pritt Young Popp; children and stepchildren, Robert Young (Denise), Michele Young, Carol Robinson, all of Uniontown; Mary Beck (Dave), Ruth Ruddish (Scott) and Kathy Hederick, all of Butler; 15 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Philip Popp of Georgia, Richard Popp of Uniontown; a sister, Karen Harvey of Georgia, and their families.
"Pappy" loved us all unconditionally. He was a rare gift to this earth. Pap was into technology. He was a wizard of anything mechanical. If it was broke, Pap could fix it. He loved tinkering around in his workshop and garage. Pap enjoyed watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune (after retirement Mom got him hooked on General Hospital). We were blessed to be able to call him "Our Pappy" and we will cherish everything about him until we meet again. Rest in Peace "Our Dear Pappy".
Private visitation for the immediate family will be held in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 12 to 2 p.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, January 26, with Pastor Mike Lyons officiating. Military honors will follow in the funeral home. Private entombment will be held in Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org, would be deeply appreciated.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
