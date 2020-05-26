Wilfred Saxe

West Brownsville
Wilfred "Allen" Saxe, 81, of West Brownsville, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.
He was born March 19, 1939, in Brownsville, to the late John Ronald and Elsie Jane Griffith Saxe.
Allen was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army and was a retired letter carrier for the Brownsville Post Office.
Allen is survived by his wife, Geraldine Lynn Saxe; three children, Wendy, John Allen and Kway Saxe; grandson, Joshua Allen Saxe; sister, Nancy Franks; sister-in-law, Joni Saxe.
He was predeceased by his brother, Thomas.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville, Pa. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
