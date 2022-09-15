Willard B. Weasenforth

Uniontown
Willard B. "Willie" Weasenforth, 83, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. He was born October 8, 1938, to the late Roy B. and May M. Weasenforth.
Willie was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Germany in the 1960s.
Willie retired after working many years as a butcher for several grocers.
Willie is survived by two daughters, Phyllis (Rick) Whoric of Greensburg, and Cindy (Greg) Coligan of York; and his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Willie was predeceased by several siblings.
Private services and interment in Laurel Hill Cemetery were held under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street West Side, Connellsville, (724) 628-9033.
