Brownsville
Willard D. "Andy" "Duss" Anderson, 96, of Brownsville, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, in Mt. Macrina Manor in Uniontown. Willard was born July 24, 1924, in Mt Jewett, the youngest child of Simon and Selma Lundquist Anderson.
He was predeceased by his parents and five siblings, Carl A., Leverne, Everill F., and twins Merlin and Myrtle Anderson Bridge.
Mr. Anderson had resided with his eldest daughter, Deborah and her husband, Brooke Gunsallus since 2013. He had lived in Gowanda, N.Y., Mt Jewett and Kane prior to 2013. He graduated from Mt. Jewett High School in 1942 and began working in local oil fields. He later worked in sales for Kendall Oil Co. and H.J. Heinz, and the transportation/logistics division for Peter Cooper Corp. before retiring from McKean County PA Sheriff's Department.
Willard was married to the late (2012) Stefania Wolchik Anderson, with whom he had two loving daughters, Deborah A. Gunsallus (Brooke) of Brownsville, and Kathleen A. Summers and her late (2019) husband, John of Erie. In addition, Mr. Anderson is survived by his adoring grandson, Brett L. Gunsallus of Brownsville; and many devoted nieces, nephews and long-time friends.
Willard was a loyal friend to many, young and old alike, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He looked forward to a challenging game of cribbage, visiting with friends and family, and enjoyed watching or attending sports events, notably Pittsburgh Pirate and Steeler games, with his grandson and family. He loved animals and had a special place in his heart for his Chocolate Lab grand puppy, Remmie. She was his constant companion while he lived at home. They dearly loved one another.
Mr. Anderson was a lifetime member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church of Mt. Jewett, and recently attended church regularly at Ridgeview Park Church in Derry. He was also active in the McKean Co. Fraternal Order of Police and the Lions Club.
His family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff in the Memory Unit at Mt. Macrina Manor for their devotion, compassion and kind care during Willard's stay at the nursing home. He was very blessed during his last months of life to be in their care.
At the deceased's request, there will be no viewing. Professional services and arrangements are in the care of a NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417. Interment will be private in Mt. Nebo Cemetery, Mt Jewett. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Ridgeview Park in Derry.
If desired, memorial donations may be made in Willard's name to Ridgeview Park Church, c/o Crist Berry, 2006 Grove Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220.
To sign the guestbook for the family, visit www.novakfuneralhome.net.
