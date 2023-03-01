Smock
William A. "Bill" Maczko, Jr., 76, of Smock, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, where a Panachida service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, March 2, followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Christopher Burke as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Virginia University Cancer Institute for pancreatic cancer research.
