Smock
William A. "Bill" Maczko, Jr., 76, of Smock, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023.
He was born November 29, 1946, in Brownsville, to the late William A. Maczko, Sr. and Lillian Polette Maczko.
He was also predeceased by his brother, John A. "Jack" Maczko.
He was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, professional Pittsburgh sports teams and going to the casinos.
Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Leslie Moores Maczko; two children, Stacy M. Tanner and husband Robert of Midlothian, Va., William A. "Billy" Maczko III of Smock; four grandchildren, Frank Tanner, Rebecca Tanner, William (Drew) Maczko IV and Clara Maczko; sister, Darlene Maczko Hickle; daughter-in-law, Jenny Maczko; and special friend, Beth Shreve; nephew, John A. (Sherry) Maczko; and niece, Shannon (Kenny) Spade.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, where a Panachida service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, March 2, followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Christopher Burke as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Virginia University Cancer Institute for pancreatic cancer research.
www.skirpanfuneralhome
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.