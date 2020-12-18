Hiller
William A. Teper, age 95, of Hiller, Pa., passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020.
He was born on April 30, 1925 to the late Joseph and Rose Kovach Teper.
He was a veteran of WWII. Member of the Historic Church of S. Peter, United Mine Workers Association, the American Legion Post 295, and Hiller Volunteer Fire Department.
He was an avid golfer, hunter, and fisherman. He loved his Pittsburgh sport teams. William loved gardening and sharing his vegetables with his family and friends. He retired from The U.S. Steel Robena Coal Mine after 35 years.
William was predeceased by his wife, Pearl Kotan Teper; sisters, Helen and Ida; and infant brother, Joseph.
He is survived by three sons, William A. Teper, Jr. and wife, Dayna, Bob (Moe) Teper, John T. Teper and wife, Nancy; three grandchildren, Jacob, Dylan and Arjey Teper.
Friends will be received 9 a.m until 11:30 a.m. Saturday, December 19 at the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA, when a prayer service will be held, followed by a funeral mass at noon in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, Pa, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt as celebrant. Interment to follow in Lafayette Memorial Park with full military rites accorded by the American Legion Post 295, 940 and 838.
Under Pennsylvania Mandate, masks are required, and visitation will be limited to 10 people. Please limit your visitation time with the family to allow other family and friends to visit. The family would like to thank you in advance for your understanding.
