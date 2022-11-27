William Alexander McCall Jr., 82, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Thursday November 24, 2022, in his home with loving family by his side.
He was born November 25, 1939 in Monongahela, PA.
William was preceded in death by his parents, William Alexander McCall, Sr. and Frances Kay Vigilotti McCall; daughter, Armida Lynn McCall-Allen; and two sisters, Gloria Patterson and Sandy McCall.
William served honorably in the US Army 82nd Airborne Division, and an expert marksman with the 82nd Airborne Division Pistol Team. Had formerly attended the Revere Free Methodist Church and was a member of the Masontown American Legion Post 423. He was a member of the Monongahela Pony League 1954 World Series Championship Team.
William was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends.
Surviving are his wife, Joyce Eileen Vickers McCall; five children, Alexandria Phillips (Tony) of New Port Richey, Fla., Laura Getz (Charlie) of Ocean City, MD, William McCall (Rhoda) of Uniontown, Andrew McCall (Julie) of South Park, and Chelsea Karichko (John) of Uniontown, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and on Monday to 11 a.m. the hour of Service in the SHELL FUNEAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. Uniontown, PA with Rev. James B. Jobes officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
