Uniontown
William Andrew Kolek, 79, of Uniontown, passed away October 8, 1921. He was born October 2, 1942, a son of the late Andrew Kolek and Frances Kolek.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Susan G. Petro Kolek.
He is survived by his son, William Alan Kolek of Hopwood; and two brothers, Anthony (Cheryl) Kolek and Andrew Kolek (Nora) of Republic.
He was a member of St. Joseph R.C. Church. He worked as a coal miner and was a part of the United Mine Workers. He served in the United States Army During the Vietnam Era and served in the 101st Airborne.
All visitations and services will be private for the family and under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME 1189 National Pike Hopwood, Pa 15445. Interment will be held in St. Josephs R.C. Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
