Grindstone
William Andrew Little, Sr., 87, of Grindstone passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022, in The VA Pittsburgh Health Care System, Pittsburgh.
He was born on Saturday, May 5, 1934, in Yukon, a son of Carl And Elizabeth VanDyke Little.
William was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Shirley Mae Little; and his sister, Carol Ansel.
He served his Country with The United States Army.
He was also a life long member of the New Life Free Methodist Church in Smock.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Sharon Rafter (Jack), William A. Little Jr.; grandchildren, Jon Hixenbaugh (Laura), Jason Hixenbaugh (Cathy), Keri King (Mike), Amanda Anderson, William A. Little, III. (Serena), Stephanie Little and Andrew Dawson, Holly Little, Brian Little; he is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Carl Little; and his sister, Jane Fuller (Scott).
Friends will be received in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday January 25, 2022, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, on Wednesday January 26, 2022.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, where military honors will be accorded by The AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.novakfuneralhome.net.
