Masontown
William Andrew McClead, 69, of Masontown, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, in his residence.
He was born July 3, 1951, in Uniontown, a son of the late Harry William and Anna Martha Yankura McClead.
William was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School Class of 1969, and was a self employed carpenter.
He was a member of the Point Marion Eagles and American Legion, Masontown Fish and Game Club, Leckrone Rod and Gun Club, and Masontown American Legion. He enjoyed going to NASCAR races and was a great Steelers fan.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Robert J. McClead and Joseph P. McClead; and his brother-in-law, Ralph Adams.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Amy Palone and her husband, Chris; three grandchildren, Hayley, Emily and Christopher; one great-granddaughter, Violet Johnston; sisters Susan M. Adams and Merry Hays; and brother Daniel Peluso; several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 3, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, and from 9 until the 10 a.m. hour of service Friday, December 4, in the funeral home chapel, with Father William G. Berkey officiating. Interment follows at Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
