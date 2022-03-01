Leckrone
William Austin, 84, of Oakland, California, and formerly of Leckrone, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
He is survived by his brother, Arthur Austin of Masontown, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A graveside service will he held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2nd, at the Greendale Cemetery in Masontown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA.
Condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com
