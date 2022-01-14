Lemont Furnace
William B. Fleming, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, of Chambersburg, formerly of Huntingtown, Md., and Harwood, Md., passed away suddenly Saturday, January 8, 2022. He was born January 16, 1940, in Lemont Furnace.
He was a 1958 graduate of North Union High School in Uniontown. Upon graduation from high school, he completed a four-year apprenticeship and became a carpenter with Local 1590 in Washington, D.C. After retiring from the Carpenter’s Union, he worked for the Anne Arundel County School system at the Center for Applied Technology South to share his knowledge with future carpenters.
He enjoyed coaching youth football and baseball, hunting, maintaining his yard, and spending time with his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Lloyd J. and Pauline R. Davison Fleming.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; daughter, Janie Greenwell (Jimmy) of Shadyside, Md.; son, William B Fleming Jr. (Caycee) of Arvada, Colo.; grandchildren, Mike (Kelly), Amanda (Darren), Ian and Ethan; great-grandchildren, Michaela, Isaiah, Lexie, Michael, Greye, Eustace and Jacie; sister, Judy Everly (Bill); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate William’s life from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 17, in the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, Md., where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 18. Burial will immediately follow at St James Episcopal Church Cemetery, 5757 Solomons Island Road, Lothian, Md.
A guest book is available at www.KalasFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.