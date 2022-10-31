New Salem
William B. Short, 63, of New Salem, passed away unexpectedly from ongoing health conditions Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital, with his family by his side.
He was born August 29, 1959, in Uniontown, to the late Hazel Mae (Malcolm) Morris and Elmer Charles Dillinger Jr., who he considered his father.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Missy Astolas; his grandson, who he raised as his own son, Cody James Tomotchko; and his faithful dog, Cena, who he lost a few months ago.
Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years, Deborah of New Salem; daughter, Brandy (James) Everly; son, George (Jamie) Astolas; grandchildren, Brandon West, Charles Dillinger, Michael Dillinger, Jenna Everly, Zachary Astolas, Christian Astolas and Cory Astolas; his only sibling, Wanetta Short Seto and husband Mark of Allison; loving nephews, Lawrence "Rocky" Rockwell (Brigette) and Nicholas Seto; loving nieces, Alyssa Mihalsky (Rob), Maris Seto, Alexandria Seto and Emma Seto; great-nephew, Marcus Mihalsky and a new nephew due in December. He also leaves behind many special cousins, friends, aunts and uncles, including one very special uncle, John Malcolm of Republic, who has always been in his life growing up and until the very end.
Bill will be missed and forever loved by our close family. He was a loving, gentle man and will be greatly missed.
Any gifts of love can be sent to Wanetta Seto, Box 37, Allison, Pa. and will be used for his final wishes.
There will be no viewing.
Arrangements have been entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
